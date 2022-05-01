Survivor US - S35 Ep. 9

Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers
S35 Ep. 1
The castaways battle to prove which group has what it takes to win. Heroes, Healers or Hustlers.
S35 Ep. 3
One castaway's romantic feelings for another tribemate may cause them to spill secrets, and another castaway's lack of social skills could prove to be a problem.
S35 Ep. 4
Tribes drop their buffs and switch things up, and one castaway rubs their new tribe the wrong way right before an explosive tribal council.
S35 Ep. 5
One castaway struggles to keep his head in the game at a tough reward challenge, and a tough physical immunity challenge weighs heavily on castaways.
S35 Ep. 6
One castaway is upset after being kept out of the loop on a crazy blindside. Also, lack of food takes a toll on another castaway.
S35 Ep. 7
Castaways drop their buffs and merge for a big feast, and the first individual immunity is on the line.
S35 Ep. 8
One player finds a secret advantage with a special twist, and concentration is key in the individual immunity challenge.
S35 Ep. 12
Castaways receive a much needed visit from their loved ones, and one castaway must snatch an idol in plain sight.
S35 Ep. 14
Castaways compete in an all-new immunity challenge, and a new twist is unleashed into the game.