Survivor US

Survivor US - S35 Ep. 7
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 2 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Castaways drop their buffs and merge for a big feast, and the first individual immunity is on the line.

Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 1

The castaways battle to prove which group has what it takes to win. Heroes, Healers or Hustlers.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 2

Two castaways find a clue and begin searching for a coveted idol.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 3

One castaway's romantic feelings for another tribemate may cause them to spill secrets, and another castaway's lack of social skills could prove to be a problem.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 4

Tribes drop their buffs and switch things up, and one castaway rubs their new tribe the wrong way right before an explosive tribal council.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 5

One castaway struggles to keep his head in the game at a tough reward challenge, and a tough physical immunity challenge weighs heavily on castaways.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 6

One castaway is upset after being kept out of the loop on a crazy blindside. Also, lack of food takes a toll on another castaway.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 7

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 8

One player finds a secret advantage with a special twist, and concentration is key in the individual immunity challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 9

Alliances are put to the test and castaways question who will remain loyal.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 10

Can one secret agent keep their cover or will they be discovered.

image-placeholder45 mins

S35 Ep. 11

image-placeholder44 mins

S35 Ep. 12

Castaways receive a much needed visit from their loved ones, and one castaway must snatch an idol in plain sight.

image-placeholder43 mins

S35 Ep. 13

Castaways battle to win individual immunity and earn a spot in the final five.

image-placeholder44 mins

S35 Ep. 14

Castaways compete in an all-new immunity challenge, and a new twist is unleashed into the game.

image-placeholder88 mins

S35 Ep. 15

The castaways reunite.

Season 35: Heroes Vs Healers Vs Hustlers