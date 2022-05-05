Survivor US

Survivor US - S30 Ep. 2
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 5 May 2022

Survivor: Worlds Apart

64 mins

S30 Ep. 1

The castaways are divided into three separate tribes, White Collar, Blue Collar and No Collar. Minutes into the game, castaways are forced to choose between honesty or deception.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 2

Blue Collar castaways disagree when it comes to heavy lifting at camp, and one castaway struggles to adapt to her new tribemates.

42 mins

S30 Ep. 3

A division of labor causes cracks in the hard working Blue Collar tribe.

46 mins

S30 Ep. 4

Tribes drop their buffs in a switch that will shake up alliances.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 5

A castaway's desire to flex his power in the game could be his greatest weakness.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 6

One castaway struggles to fit in after a shocking tribal council. Also, winning a reward gives one castaway a new outlook on life and the game.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 7

Alliances are tested as castaways must adapt to playing an individual game after the merge.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 8

Castaways walk a fine line and struggle to stay balanced at a reward challenge.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 9

One castaway breaks out their arts and crafts skills to create a fake idol and makes a plan to prevent being eliminated.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 10

A key advantage gives one castaway a game changing opportunity, and another castaway lashes out when their integrity is questioned.

44 mins

S30 Ep. 11

A twist at the immunity challenge creates a two way race for security in the game, and one castaway uses his entire body as a bridge during a reward challenge.

43 mins

S30 Ep. 12

A reward gives castaways an opportunity to deliver supplies to a local orphanage.

42 mins

S30 Ep. 13

With only six castaways left in the game, immunity is more important than ever.

45 mins

S30 Ep. 14

Survivor White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar ends. Who will win the million dollars.

88 mins

S30 Ep. 15

The live reunion special.

Season 30: Worlds Apart