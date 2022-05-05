Survivor US

Survivor US - S30 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 5 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

With only six castaways left in the game, immunity is more important than ever.

Survivor: Worlds Apart

image-placeholder64 mins

S30 Ep. 1

The castaways are divided into three separate tribes, White Collar, Blue Collar and No Collar. Minutes into the game, castaways are forced to choose between honesty or deception.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 2

Blue Collar castaways disagree when it comes to heavy lifting at camp, and one castaway struggles to adapt to her new tribemates.

image-placeholder42 mins

S30 Ep. 3

A division of labor causes cracks in the hard working Blue Collar tribe.

image-placeholder46 mins

S30 Ep. 4

Tribes drop their buffs in a switch that will shake up alliances.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 5

A castaway's desire to flex his power in the game could be his greatest weakness.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 6

One castaway struggles to fit in after a shocking tribal council. Also, winning a reward gives one castaway a new outlook on life and the game.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 7

Alliances are tested as castaways must adapt to playing an individual game after the merge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 8

Castaways walk a fine line and struggle to stay balanced at a reward challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 9

One castaway breaks out their arts and crafts skills to create a fake idol and makes a plan to prevent being eliminated.

image-placeholder44 mins

S30 Ep. 10

A key advantage gives one castaway a game changing opportunity, and another castaway lashes out when their integrity is questioned.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 11

A twist at the immunity challenge creates a two way race for security in the game, and one castaway uses his entire body as a bridge during a reward challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S30 Ep. 12

A reward gives castaways an opportunity to deliver supplies to a local orphanage.

image-placeholder42 mins

S30 Ep. 13

image-placeholder45 mins

S30 Ep. 14

Survivor White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar ends. Who will win the million dollars.

image-placeholder88 mins

S30 Ep. 15

The live reunion special.

Season 30: Worlds Apart