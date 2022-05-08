Survivor US - S24 Ep. 12

Survivor: One World
S24 Ep. 1
It's a battle of the sexes when tribes are separated into men versus women, but they are in dismay when they learn of a game changing twist, they must share one beach.
S24 Ep. 3
Weathering the harsh elements sparks new battles between the sexes, and poor communication leaves castaways scrambling at a frustration filled Immunity Challenge.
S24 Ep. 4
An unforgivable betrayal forces one tribe to make a drastic move that has never been done before in Survivor history, and an electrifying Tribal Council leaves several castaways speechless.
S24 Ep. 5
It's no longer men versus women when a new tribe of Greek Gods emerges, and two castaways shake up their entire tribe with an award winning performance.
S24 Ep. 6
One Survivor's fate seems sealed as they are the odd one out on their tribe but an unexpected medical emergency shakes up their tribe.
S24 Ep. 7
A clue to the hidden immunity idol leads one Survivor to new security and an argument between two former allies threatens to end their alliance.
S24 Ep. 8
The men begin to feel uneasy about their position in the tribe and try to get a woman voted out before another guy is sent home.
S24 Ep. 9
After the previous night's vote, the men continue to be uncomfortable with the growing strength of the women.
S24 Ep. 10
Reeling from the last vote, one Survivor finds them self alone on the island, fighting to the death for the immunity necklace.
S24 Ep. 11
With the dominant alliance feeling secure after the last night's vote, those on the outs seem to have little time left in the game.
S24 Ep. 12
After having dominated the game for so long, the strongest alliance begins to turn on itself as they consider blindsiding one of their closest teammates.
S24 Ep. 13
As the final days of the game draw nearer, everyone is starting to consider who they'd like to sit with at the end.
S24 Ep. 14
It's down to the final five women. As they compete in their final immunity challenges, fighting for a spot at the final tribal council, old alliances are questioned and everyone starts to think about who they could beat at the final vote.