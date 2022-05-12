Survivor US

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Survivor US - S12 Ep. 10
PG | Reality

Air Date: Fri 13 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Certain castaways choose not to participate in the Immunity Challenge.

Episodes
Meet The SurvivorsHave Your SayArticles
More

Survivor: Panama

Advertisement
image-placeholder44 mins

S12 Ep. 1

The 16 Survivors are divided into four tribes and learn about the dreaded Exile Island.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 2

After six days on the island, one Survivor is ready to go home.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 3

Torrential rains make life miserable, and bickering starts early.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 4

A banished castaway thrives on Exile Island.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 5

One tribe is outraged when they learn two tribemates secretly consumed part of the Reward without consulting the others.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 6

The social dynamics of tribe Casaya continue to implode.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 7

Recap show featuring footage never shown on TV before this episode.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 8

The tribes merge, and the former La Mina's try to convince some of the former Casaya tribemates to join their alliance.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 9

Terry decides it's time to reveal the Idol to some castaways.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 10

Certain castaways choose not to participate in the Immunity Challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 11

One Survivor suffers a medical emergency.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 12

Excitement over winning the Reward Challenge reaches a new level when the winners learn they can compete for a second Reward.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 13

The remaining five compete for time with their loved ones.

image-placeholder43 mins

S12 Ep. 14

A Final Four celebration gets ugly when one Survivor blows up and quickly divides the camp.

image-placeholder93 mins

S12 Ep. 15

Cirie and Danielle go head to head in a tiebreaker Challenge.

image-placeholder33 mins

S12 Ep. 16

Jeff Probst host the Reunion Show, taped live before a studio audience.

Season 12: Panama