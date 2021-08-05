Survivor South Africa

Survivor South Africa - S8 Ep. 10
PG | Reality

Air Date: Fri 6 Aug 2021Expires: in 9 months

An unusual twist sends shockwaves through tribe Osindile. The destinies of the remaining ten South African Survivors will be tied in pairs.

image-placeholder73 mins

S8 Ep. 1

The stakes are extreme from the get-go in the season premiere of Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island

image-placeholder55 mins

S8 Ep. 2

The nineteen remaining castaways face the most extreme weather conditions imaginable. When new alliances form, two headstrong ladies show their claws.

image-placeholder55 mins

S8 Ep. 3

Nico Panagio catches the eighteen remaining castaways off guard when he instructs them to drop their buffs. How will new tribes mess with the existing alliances?

image-placeholder56 mins

S8 Ep. 4

After Amy lost the challenge on Immunity Island, she is left with a dilemma: does she lie or tell the truth about what happened?

image-placeholder56 mins

S8 Ep. 5

To keep their flames burning, some castaways play with fire in this nail-biting episode.

image-placeholder56 mins

S8 Ep. 6

Following the Double Tribal Council, Tyson is left vulnerable at tribe Vuna, and Wardah is determined to exact revenge on those who voted off Carla.

image-placeholder55 mins

S8 Ep. 7

The trauma of the previous swimming challenge leads to a tearful breakdown when the Survivors need to compete in the water again.

image-placeholder68 mins

S8 Ep. 8

It's the long-awaited merge - a new chapter in their Survivor lives for the twelve remaining South African castaways who will now play as one tribe.

image-placeholder55 mins

S8 Ep. 9

After Marisha became the first person on the jury with Original Vuna blindsiding Original Zamba, it's a numbers game at merged tribe Osindile.

image-placeholder57 mins

S8 Ep. 10

Season 8: Immunity Island