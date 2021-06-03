Survivor South Africa - S8 Ep. 1

Episodes
S8 Ep. 1
The stakes are extreme from the get-go in the season premiere of Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island
S8 Ep. 2
The nineteen remaining castaways face the most extreme weather conditions imaginable. When new alliances form, two headstrong ladies show their claws.
S8 Ep. 3
Nico Panagio catches the eighteen remaining castaways off guard when he instructs them to drop their buffs. How will new tribes mess with the existing alliances?
S8 Ep. 4
After Amy lost the challenge on Immunity Island, she is left with a dilemma: does she lie or tell the truth about what happened?
S8 Ep. 6
Following the Double Tribal Council, Tyson is left vulnerable at tribe Vuna, and Wardah is determined to exact revenge on those who voted off Carla.
S8 Ep. 7
The trauma of the previous swimming challenge leads to a tearful breakdown when the Survivors need to compete in the water again.
S8 Ep. 8
It's the long-awaited merge - a new chapter in their Survivor lives for the twelve remaining South African castaways who will now play as one tribe.
S8 Ep. 9
After Marisha became the first person on the jury with Original Vuna blindsiding Original Zamba, it's a numbers game at merged tribe Osindile.