Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island Premieres June 4 At 9am Only On 10 play On Demand

The eighth season of Survivor South Africa will be exclusively fast-tracked in Australia on 10 play On Demand.

Can’t wait for the next season of Australian Survivor? Well sit down, settle in and feast your eyes on the all new Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island, when it premieres exclusively on Friday 4 June at 9am, only to 10 Play On Demand.

Filmed on the Wild Coast of South Africa, 20 South Africans will battle it out on this dangerous coastline, surrounded by desert beaches and lush jungles, all in the hopes of being Sole Survivor.

With unpredictable gameplay and thrilling blindsides, the world’s greatest game is back with the Survivor twist of Immunity Island.

Hosted by Nico Panagio, Survivor South Africa is back with its 8th season and promises to be the best one yet. Who will outwit, outlast and outplay, South African style.

Can’t wait for Immunity Island? Stream Survivor South Africa Season 6 (Philippines) & Season 7 (Island Of Secrets) now, only on 10 Play on demand.

