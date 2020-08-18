Survivor NZ - S1 Ep. 16

Not a member? Create your free account now
One Survivor's goliath-like presence looms large as Casar begin to fear their imminent return.
16 Kiwi castaways battle it out to win the ultimate title
Remorse runs rampant as one tribe second guesses a snap decision.
When a test of physical stamina proves too much for one team, alliances begin to crumble.
As the weather begins to sour, a challenge puts each Survivor's endurance to the test.
The sweet taste of victory is soured when a treasured tribe member begins to struggle.
Will alliances endure when Survivor takes a turn for the unexpected?
A new addition to Hermosa presents a range of possibilities.
The scrambling begins as those on the bottom seek to work their way up.
