Survivor New Zealand

Survivor NZ - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 18 Aug 2020Expires: in 9 months

16 Kiwi castaways battle it out to win the ultimate title

image-placeholder68 mins

S1 Ep. 1

image-placeholder45 mins

S1 Ep. 2

Remorse runs rampant as one tribe second guesses a snap decision.

image-placeholder66 mins

S1 Ep. 3

When a test of physical stamina proves too much for one team, alliances begin to crumble.

image-placeholder45 mins

S1 Ep. 4

As the weather begins to sour, a challenge puts each Survivor's endurance to the test.

image-placeholder65 mins

S1 Ep. 5

The sweet taste of victory is soured when a treasured tribe member begins to struggle.

image-placeholder46 mins

S1 Ep. 6

Will alliances endure when Survivor takes a turn for the unexpected?

image-placeholder66 mins

S1 Ep. 7

A new addition to Hermosa presents a range of possibilities.

image-placeholder45 mins

S1 Ep. 8

The scrambling begins as those on the bottom seek to work their way up.

Season 1: Nicaragua