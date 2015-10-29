Top 5 Reasons Why Supernatural's Still Scaring Strong

The past few seasons have seen brotherly tensions running high, but their team dynamic will be back as they work together to vanquish their biggest enemy yet. Sam and Dean are once again joined by fan favourites and series regulars, Castiel (Misha Collins), an Angel of the Lord, and Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard), the King of Hell.

Season 10 ended on a massive cliffhanger with the duo unleashing The Darkness, an ominous and mysterious primordial force. In the season premiere it’s already wreaking havoc on the world, causing a zombie-like infection that turns harmless humans into black-veined monsters. We can’t wait to see how the rest of this storyline unfolds.

Talented screen and theatre actress Emily Swallow, best known for her role as Kim Fischer in The Mentalist, will be a special guest star appearing as the cryptic Amara, who has a special connection to The Darkness. And fans will be happy to hear that Ruth Connell is also reprising her role as the powerful witch Rowena.

Episode 4 of this season, titled 'Baby', will experiment with the bottle episode format, in which filming is fixed in a single setting with a minimal cast. While this style is most often used as a budget-saving tactic, they can make for highly-compelling viewing – see Breaking Bad's polarising episode 'Fly.' Supernatural will put its own spin on the style by shooting the entire episode from the perspective of the brothers’ 1967 Chevy Impala.

Supernatural’s mythology is based on biblical lore, which the show will be delving even deeper into this season. Showrunner Jeremy Carver has revealed that the theme for this year is ‘you can’t outrun your past’ and the “Big Bad” foe will have pre-biblical origins. Does this mean that we’ll be seeing an unholy alliance between the forces of Heaven and Hell as they take on this new threat? You'll have to watch to find out!