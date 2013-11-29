11 Castiel Gifs to Help Express Your Feels

When you try to be sympathetic after your friend tells you their bad news via text

When you tell someone you're taking their number down but something really exciting is happening on Supernatural

...and then realize you actually did need their number

When you're the only one at the party that's been drinking Red Bull

When you're stuck in a car with a fighting couple

When you haven't cleaned your teeth in three days

When your mum is telling you about her cruise trip to Vanuatu

When you walk in on two work mates kissing

When you don't want anyone else to know you farted

When you call out to your dog at the park and they completely ignore you

When your parents insist you're a 'difficult' child