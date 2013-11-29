Supernatural

11 Castiel Gifs to Help Express Your Feels

Because he's pretty damn human for an angel.

 

When you try to be sympathetic after your friend tells you their bad news via text

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you tell someone you're taking their number down but something really exciting is happening on Supernatural

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

...and then realize you actually did need their number

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you're the only one at the party that's been drinking Red Bull

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you're stuck in a car with a fighting couple

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you haven't cleaned your teeth in three days

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When your mum is telling you about her cruise trip to Vanuatu

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you walk in on two work mates kissing

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you don't want anyone else to know you farted

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

When you call out to your dog at the park and they completely ignore you

Castiel Supernatural Gif

 

When your parents insist you're a 'difficult' child

Castiel Supernatural Gif Eleven

 

    From The Mouths of Supernaturals' Cast And Creators

    The final episode of season 12 ended in a blood bath, many characters’ lives were lost. But this is Supernatural, where death doesn’t necessarily have to mean final. Here’s what the cast and creators had to say about the ominously numbered thirteenth season
    12 Times Supernatural Killed It This Season

    Lucifer is on the rampage, the Nephilim is about to be born, and the fate of the universe is hanging in the balance. Before God’s disparate and disgruntled creatures battle it out, let’s relive the highlights of another excellent season of Supernatural
    Supernatural Still Holds The Power

    With its 12th season about to start, Supernatural is making genre-show history. Neither The X Files nor Buffy the Vampire Slayer managed to maintain the same momentum. Spawning books, comics, spin-offs and a powerful fan base, this is the little cult show that could. So what’s made it more bewitching than a zombie bite or a vampire’s glamour?
    Top 5 Reasons Why Supernatural's Still Scaring Strong

    Demon-hunting bros Sam and Dean are back on the road for another year of keeping evil from our door. Taking inspiration from Dean’s favourite classic rock tunes, here’s our mixtape of five reasons why you should be excited for Supernatural season 11...
    Tis the Season to be Wicked: Who Are TEN's evilest of Them All?

    Before they overtake us, we’ve concocted a list of the most diabolical characters ever to terrify your Ten TV screens. Hurry, they’re coming…