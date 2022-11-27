Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round 8: South East Melbourne Phoenix vs Illawarra Hawks
Sport
Air Date: Sun 27 Nov 2022Expires: in 4 months
Round 8 clash, live from John Cain Arena, South East Melbourne Phoenix versus the Illawarra Hawks. After beating Phoenix in Round 2, will the Hawks go home winners again?
Latest
Extras2022/23 FixturesNBL Home
More
Latest
Highlights
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22 Series
Latest News
Teams
2022/2023