Sunday Hoops

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Round 2: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings
NC | Sport

Air Date: Sun 9 Oct 2022Expires: in 5 months

Live from the John Cain Arena, Melbourne United host last years' Champions the Sydney Kings in a must-watch Round 2 clash between two clubs who expect big things this season.

Latest
Extras
2022/23 FixturesNBL Home
More

Latest

Highlights

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22 Series

Latest News

Teams

2022/2023