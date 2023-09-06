The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

The 2023/24 NBL season is almost upon us. It all gets underway from September 28.

The first of our Sunday Hoops action will begin on October 1 with Adelaide 36ers hosting Melbourne United at 2pm AEDT before Perth Wildcats make the trip to South East Melbourne Phoenix with proceedings set to get underway at 4pm AEDT.

Watch the action unfold every Sunday Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play!

