Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Episode Three: Fishes & Loaves
Documentary
Air Date: Fri 13 Nov 2020
Just a few years ago, archaeologists uncovered grinding stones fragments more than 30, 000-years-old. In these fragments starch was found, leading many to believe that Aboriginal people are very likely the world’s first bread makers.
Episodes
Web ExtrasArticlesCreditsElaine Crombie
Episodes
Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Web Extras
2020