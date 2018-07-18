Watch A Special VIP Preview Of Street Smart

You can be among the first to watch TEN’s new comedy, as part of a VIP preview night experience on 24 July at Leichhardt’s Forum Theatre from 6pm.



With Tahir Bilgic and Rob Shehadie in attendance, not only will the night feature the first screening of Street Smart, but also live comedy sets from its two stars, a Q&A afterwards, as well as a chance to meet the cast and grab photos before and after the show.



This is a free event but spaces are limited – first in, best dressed! – so register now to secure your seats. Registrations close 20 July, so what are you waiting for? Don’t be dumb – be Street Smart!



Register for VIP preview tickets here