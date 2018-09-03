From the co-creators of Here Come The Habibs, Street Smart features cult comedy star Tahir Bilgic (Pizza, Swift and Shift Couriers) as the mastermind of a criminal gang of misfits whose dreams of riches, girls and a gangsters paradise, are foiled by professional Parking Enforcement Officer Joseph (Rob Shehadie) (Housos) and his dedicated side-kick Tia (Casey Donovan).

From a botched shopping trolley heist to the most disappointing train robbery of the century, the gang scheme and plot their way towards a life of riches with Joseph and Tia hot on their heels.