Storm Boy (Greg Rowe) lives with his recluse father, Tom (Peter Cummins) on the Coorong, a hundred kilometre stretch of beautiful windswept dunes where the Murray River meets the sea. Here his spirit roams with his pet pelican, Mr. Percival, and his Aboriginal friend, Fingerbone Bill (David Gulpilil). He knows no other world. Suddenly there are intruders, the local teacher who wants him to attend school, a resentful wild-life ranger, duck hunters...Storm Boy, growing up, is forced to choose between a life of continued isolation and the challenges of the outside world.