Stories of Bike is a motorcycling series like no other. It celebrates the amazing diversity of motorcycling; the love of bikes and the people who ride them.

This unique six-part series goes beyond the usual road trips and bike build-offs to delve into something much deeper and unexpected: Amazing stories of personal challenges such as overcoming illness and disabilities to returning war veterans, strong women breaking the mould to world class international bike customizers, globe explorers and so much more.

Each of these stories, coming from locations including the US, UK, Australia, Taiwan, Jakarta and Mongolia, will challenge and transcend what you think a motorcyclist is. Stories that will inspire, surprise and unite audiences.