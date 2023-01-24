Sign in to watch this video
Star Trek Into Darkness
Air Date: Wed 28 Dec 2022Expires: in 2 days
After the crew of the Enterprise encounter an unstoppable force of terror from within Starfleet, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction.
2013
About the Movie
The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of Starfleet and what it represents, leaving Earth in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Capt. James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) leads his people (Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana) on a mission to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction, thereby propelling all of them into an epic game of life and death.