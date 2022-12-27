Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Star Trek
Movies
Air Date: Tue 27 Dec 2022Expires: in 1 day
The greatest sci-fi adventure of all time begins with Star Trek, the incredible story of a young crew's maiden voyage onboard the most advanced starship ever created: the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2009
About the Movie
Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes them on a collision course with Nero (Eric Bana), a Romulan commander whose mission of vengeance threatens all mankind. If humanity would survive, a rebellious young officer named James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and a coolly logical Vulcan named Spock (Zachary Quinto) must move beyond their rivalry and find a way to defeat Nero before it is too late.