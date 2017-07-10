Offspring Web Series 'St Francis' Arrives On tenplay

Exclusive to tenplay, St Francis picks up where last year’s hit web series The Caravan left off. Times have been tough for Leroy (Dave Lawson) since Jimmy (Richard Davies) kicked him out, but having wrangled a job as an orderly thanks to his cousin Kim (Alicia Gardiner), things are looking up.



And with Dr Martin Clegg still on holiday, the chance for some upward mobility is too much for the rascal to resist. So Leroy takes ownership of a bag full of Clegg’s possessions and begins his transformation into ‘Cleggroy’, and it’s up to Jimmy, Zara (Jane Harber) and Elvis (Lawrence Leung) to discover the truth before things go too far.



All five episodes are available to watch now on tenplay, so scrub up and join your Offspring favourites in a comic caper that proves laughter is indeed the best medicine.