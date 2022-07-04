A new five-part Offspring web series from the creators of The Caravan, St Francis finds Leroy (Dave Lawson) still up to his blagging ways. Now working as an orderly thanks to his cousin Kim (Alicia Gardiner), the job may be keeping a roof over his head after Jimmy (Rick Davies) kicked him out of the caravan, but it's not keeping him out of trouble.

When he discovers a bag full of Dr Martin Clegg’s belongings he begins his transformation into ‘Cleggroy’, and it’s up to Jimmy, Zara (Jane Harber) and Elvis (Lawrence Leung) to discover the truth before things go too far.