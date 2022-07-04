Sign in to watch this video
Episode 1
Drama
Air Date: Wed 5 Jul 2017
Leroy is back and a job as an orderly at St Francis is just the start of his dubious plans
Season 1
About the Show
A new five-part Offspring web series from the creators of The Caravan, St Francis finds Leroy (Dave Lawson) still up to his blagging ways. Now working as an orderly thanks to his cousin Kim (Alicia Gardiner), the job may be keeping a roof over his head after Jimmy (Rick Davies) kicked him out of the caravan, but it's not keeping him out of trouble.
When he discovers a bag full of Dr Martin Clegg’s belongings he begins his transformation into ‘Cleggroy’, and it’s up to Jimmy, Zara (Jane Harber) and Elvis (Lawrence Leung) to discover the truth before things go too far.