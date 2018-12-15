Sky Blues beat Wanderers 3-1 in epic Sydney derby

The 20th Sydney derby saw a night of high drama as goals from Brosque, De Jong and debutant Jacob Tratt gave Sydney FC their 5th straight win over their city rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.



The game was delayed for an hour to allow torrential rain and a lightning storm to pass, but the action continued on the pitch in front of a passionate but drenched crowd.



The Wanderers' fortunes were summed up in three 1st-half minutes.



After a fiery opening period, Wanderers opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Alexander Baumjohann whipped in a free kick from the right - Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne misjudged and Oriol Riera got the slightest of touches from close range.



But only a few minutes later the match turned on its head, Wanderers keeper Vedran Janjetovic came rushing out his area to try to fend off Adam Le Fondre, even though there was a defender present.



After completely missing the ball, Janjetovic tried to return to his area, but instinctively got a hand to a speculative Le Fondre shot at goal, despite being outside the box.



He protested the straight red card but could have few complaints and in a moment of madness gifted the momentum to the Sky Blues.



In 1st half stoppage time, Sydney equalised - Josh Brillante took receipt of a short corner, drove into the box, fiercely shot against the left post and the rebound fell to Alex Brosque on the six-yard box, who steered it in.



They continued the pressure in the 2nd half and got the breakthrough on 57 minutes - after a goal-mouth scramble from a corner, Wanderers failed to clear and Siem De Jong, unmarked in the box, powerfully scored from the right side of the penalty area.



The game was wrapped up on the 82nd minute, when defensive debutant Jacob Tratt got on the end of a floating corner that replacement Wanderers keeper Danijel Nizic should have claimed.



All three Sydney goals came from set-pieces and will give Wanderers manager Markus Babbel plenty to think about, with a quarter of the season gone.



The win keeps Sydney in 3rd place in the ladder and was the perfect antidote to their surprise home defeat by Wellington in the previous round.



