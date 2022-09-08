Women in Sport on 10 play

Just over one week from now on Sunday, September 18 we will see WOW – Women of Wrestling launch live and exclusive on 10 play at 9am AEST.

What is WOW?

WOW – Women of Wrestling is the only all-female wrestling organisation which is set to be housed on Network 10. The exclusive deal with Paramount marks the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling!

Who to Watch?

There will be plenty of extraordinary wrestlers taking to the ring but we cannot go past one of our own in Princess Aussie who will be representing us on the world stage. Here’s what Brisbane’s very own Princess Aussie had to say about her inclusion in WOW.

“Being a part of the WOW team of Superheroes is a dream come true and I can’t wait for my fellow Aussies to see the show as I represent our beautiful land down under in the ring!”.

How to Watch?

10 play will be the dedicated home of WOW – Women of Wrestling. Head to our dedicated page below and keep an eye out for the first season which will become available on Sunday, September 18.

Double Header for the CommBank Matildas

The CommBank Matildas featured in two friendlies against recently crowned Olympic Champions, Canada, earlier this month.

Tony Gustavsson’s side first encounter saw them take on Canada in Brisbane. There were a number of big name absentees with Caitlin Foord, Tameka Yallop and Steph Catley ruled out. Watch all the extras to see how they performed against their North American opponents.

The second and final encounter of the series saw the two sides head south to do battle at the recently revamped Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

More of the CommBank Matildas stars were available for selection with Sam Kerr also set to star once again after featuring in Brisbane.

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

More Football on the Horizon

It is not long now until the Liberty A-League Women competition returns.

The upcoming 2022/23 season will be available live and free across 10 play and Paramount+.

