Who is Nick Cummins?

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins may be 2018’s most eligible bachelor on TEN’s The Bachelor Australia, a media personality, travel ambassador, and adventurer with a big appetite for life… But, how much do you know about the former Wallaby’s professional Rugby Union career?



Cummins is fondly remembered for bringing his unique sense of fun to the game, with his easy-going, larrikin personality, cracking one-liners and entertaining post-match interviews.



Aside from the laughs, Cummins has been a formidable sporting all-rounder from a young age, excelling in the swimming pool, athletics track, and of course – on the rugby field!



CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

- Raised in Logan, QLD – Cummins represented Queensland at the 2005 Australian Schools Rugby Championships

- In 2007 he was selected for the Australian Sevens team for the IRB Sevens World Series. Cummins came as the highest try scorer for the Aussie team

- Cummins made his Super Rugby debut in 2008 for Perth’s Western Force, after an impressive performance in the 2007 Australian Rugby Championship with team Perth Spirit

- He was first called up to the Wallabies training camp in 2009, but unfortunately, injury prevented him playing on the tour

- In 2010, Cummins joined the Commonwealth Games Australian squad in Delhi, playing with the Silver Medal winning side

- Cummins joined the Australian team for the inaugural Rugby Championship in 2012, making his Test debut for the Wallabies

- In 2014 Cummins moved to Japan a joined the Coca-Cola Red Sparks in Fukuoka city, Kyūshū, after being released on compassionate grounds from Western Force and Wallabie contracts to be with his unwell family.

- 2016 saw 28-year-old Cummins return home to join the Australian Sevens program, excited to return to playing rugby for his country

- The nickname – Cummins gave himself the famous ‘Honey Badger’ nickname after watching a wildlife documentary, where he was in awe of the way the animal approached life, and resonated with how played on the rugby field

Check out our gallery of Nick Cummins' career highlights

PLAYER STATS

Born: Port Macquarie, NSW

D.O.B: 5/10/1987

Career: 2008-2016

Position/s: Centre, Wing

Height: 1.89 m

Representative Honours: Australian Sevens (2007-2016), Commonwealth Games (2010),15-cap Wallaby (2012-2014).