Who is Michael Hooper?

Michael Hooper is currently one of the world’s most talented rugby players, holding captaincy of both the Warratahs in Super Rugby and the Australian Wallabies.

How much do you know about the 26-year-old star flanker?

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

- Young Hooper never dreamed of being a rugby union superstar – he was a keen surfer with big pipe dreams, but when his family uprooted from Sydney to Canberra, he redirected his sporting dreams from sea to land!

- In 2010 at age 19, Hooper kicked off his professional career, debuting for the Super Rugby Brumbies

- Hooper’s natural ability for the game was obvious early in his career, when he was selected for the Australian U20s for the 2010 Junior World Championship held in Argentina

- His standout season in 2012 for the Brumbies saw him collect numerous awards, notably Australian Rugby Union Rookie of Year, and placed third for the John Eales ‘Player of the Year' Medal, despite playing in less than half of polled matches

- After just two years into his Super Rugby career, Hooper was called-up for the Wallabies squad, making his international debut in the 65th minute when then-captain David Pocock came off with a knee injury

- At 22, the highly respected Hooper became the third-youngest player to skipper the Wallabies after a season-ending injury suffered by captain Stephen Moore

- At 25-years-old he became the youngest player to achieve 100 Super Rugby caps

- Hooper has been awarded the coveted John Eales ‘Player of the Year’ Medal twice to-date, after outstanding years in 2013 & 2016 (fourth player to win it twice)

- In 2018, Hooper signed an enormous $6 million, 5-year contract securing his future at the NSW Waratahs and Australian Wallabies sides until 2023. He is only the second player to secure a deal of this kind in Australian Rugby history

Hooper is set to captain the Australian team for 2019 Rugby World Cup, to be held in Japan.



Check out our Michael Hooper gallery

PLAYER STATS

Position: Flanker

Date of birth: 29 October 1991, Manly, NSW

Height: 182cm

Weight: 101kg

TEST CAREER STATS

International Caps: 79

Points: 75

Tries: 15