Wanderers on course for the finals with 4-1 win over Phoenix

It was a cagey start to the game with Marcelo Carrusca forced off by a quad problem before the first goal of the match is scored by Santalab. The lead is short lived with Singh responding with his second goal of the season, 2 minutes later.

Hamill makes it a double within 10 minutes in the last half, with Ikonomidis closing the deal with 4-1 in the final minute of normal time.

The Wanderers are now undefeated in their last seven games against the Phoenix, which is the longest unbeaten run recorded by either side in the history of this fixture.

With this win, Wanderers overtake Adelaide by a point and move five ahead of Brisbane Roar who are in seventh place.

Goals



Brendon Santalab, Western Sydney Wanderers 40': 1-0



Sarpreet Singh, Wellington Phoenix 42': 1-1



Brendan Hamill, Western Sydney Wanderers 68': 2-1



Brendan Hamill, Western Sydney Wanderers 78': 3-1



Chris Ikonomidis, Western Sydney Wanderers 90': 4-1



Ikonomidis keeps his cool to finish into a vacant net after Risdon had collected his own through ball and rounded Velaphi.





