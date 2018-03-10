Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Wanderers on course for the finals with 4-1 win over Phoenix

Wanderers on course for the finals with 4-1 win over Phoenix

Western Sydney now move into 5th place on the A-league ladder

It was a cagey start to the game with Marcelo Carrusca forced off by a quad problem before the first goal of the match is scored by Santalab. The lead is short lived with Singh responding with his second goal of the season, 2 minutes later.

Hamill makes it a double within 10 minutes in the last half, with Ikonomidis closing the deal with 4-1 in the final minute of normal time.

The Wanderers are now undefeated in their last seven games against the Phoenix, which is the longest unbeaten run recorded by either side in the history of this fixture.

With this win, Wanderers overtake Adelaide by a point and move five ahead of Brisbane Roar who are in seventh place.

A-League on ONE and tenplay

Goals

Brendon Santalab, Western Sydney Wanderers 40': 1-0

Sarpreet Singh, Wellington Phoenix 42': 1-1

Brendan Hamill, Western Sydney Wanderers 68': 2-1

Brendan Hamill, Western Sydney Wanderers 78': 3-1

Chris Ikonomidis, Western Sydney Wanderers 90': 4-1

Ikonomidis keeps his cool to finish into a vacant net after Risdon had collected his own through ball and rounded Velaphi.


Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 17th March 2018

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April