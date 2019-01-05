Victory continue their undefeated 9 win streak

The odds weren’t in favour for Western Sydney Wanderers, having won just one match in the last 15 clashes with Melbourne Victory, and a disastrous New Year’s Day result against Melbourne City.

Earlier in the week, club chairman Paul Lederer penned an open letter to the Red and Black Bloc -Wanders core fandom- affirming his faith in coach Markus Babbel, after the disenchanted fans walked out on their team mid-match, adding pressure to the team’s performance in tonight’s match.

Not all was well for The Victory either, who were yet again without their key player Keisuke Honda.

It was the Melbourne who opened the match scoring in the 45’ when James Troisi sailed a great pass to Ola Toivonen, who slid the ball into the bottom corner of the net, making him the first Victory player to score in 5 consecutive A-League matches.

Half-time ended 0-1 to the visitors, an unfortunate result for the Wanderers, who dominated possession for the majority of the first half, with several goal attempts against some sensational keeping by Victory’s Lawrence Thomas.

Western Sydney’s gallant efforts were rewarded in the 74’ when Alexander Baumjohann equalized with a penalty.

In the 86’, for the second time in the game, the duo of James Troisi and Ola Toivonen of the Victory return with their another unstoppable goal. Trosis takes another great run down the right of the pitch, finds Toivonen who sends it into the back of the net. It’s enough to solidify the final score.

Victory take the 1-2 over the Wanderers, to celebrate the 9th straight win this season.