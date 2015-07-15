Sport

Reports: Watson axed in favour of Marsh

Shane Watson is set to be dropped from the team ahead of the second Ashes test on Lord's starting Thursday.

The two-time Allan Border medallist has been in a recent form slump, as he has failed to score a century in a Baggy Green since 2013.

Watson's likely replacement is West Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been in scintillating form with the bat, notching back to back centuries during tour matches against Kent and Essex.

Marsh's bowling was the major question mark for selectors, as he has only taken one wicket in four test matches for Australia, but his form could no longer be denied and will likely hold his place for the remainder of the series.

The dumping of Watson appears to be one of two changes for Australia, as wicket-keeper Brad Haddin has withdrawn from the second test for personal reasons and will be replaced by Peter Nevill.

Mitchell Starc looks likely to retain his place if he should overcome his ankle injury, with Peter Siddle on stand-by in case of a late withdrawal.

