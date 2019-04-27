Sport

Melbourne Victory defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0

Victory for Melbourne to make elimination finals

Melbourne Victory have taken the win putting a damper on Wanderer's Mark Bridge final match.

Ola Toivonen, Melbourne Victory’s striker scored the only goal of the match halfway through the first half to empower the Melbourne Victory side into next week’s elimination final.

Victory's strong passes and patience was the key to their reward of goal in the 22'. Victory demonstrated classic maneuvers over Wanderer's Jack Greenwood with a perfect header.

The second half showed more promise for the Wanderers only to succumb to Victory pressure, unable to convert two opportunities to make the score tied.

Barbarouses was determined to change the lost opportunity with a one on one with the Victory's young player, Greenwood. Unfortunately, he lost his composure at the last minute and Greenwood grabbed the save.

Western Sydney Wanderer's favourite Mark Bridge took to the pitch off the bench for his 250th and final A-League match, with no chance to score and the Wanderer's season ending with a 15th defeat.

Melbourne Victory must now focus on defending their crown in the weeks to come.



Elimination Finals LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Kick off - 7.50pm AEST Saturday 4th May.

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
