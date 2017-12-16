Wanderers take win over nine-man Mariners

The Wanderers bounced back from last weeks 5-0 drubbing against their cross-town rivals with a successful trip to Gosford - comfortably winning their first game under new manager Josep Gombau.



The visitors had the ascendancy early in the contest, as they controlled the majority of the possession and kept the Mariners on the back foot for the early stages of the match, looking for an opportunity to open up a lead - but despite their control of the ball, they couldn't work their way into the box and get quality shots on target.



Western Sydney were eventually boosted by Brendon Santalab in the 26th minute, when the striker latched on to a cross from Mark Bridge, who took a low shot from outside the box and slipped it past Kennedy into the bottom corner to give his side a 1-0 lead on the road.



Despite maintaining the bulk of the ball, the Wanderers couldn't find a way to extend their lead before the major break - and headed into the half with a one-goal advantage.



Alvaro Cejudo doubled the visitors lead in the 50th minute - as the men in red and black looked certain to lock up the three points on the road. Once Wout Brama's yellow card was upgraded to a red card in the 62nd minute and the Mariners were reduced to only ten men, their hopes began to fade.



When Jake McGing was sent from the field in similar circumstances, the Mariners faithful let the referees know how they felt and began to pour boos down on the officials, with members of the coaching staff joining in and also being sent from the field after the referee showed their trainer a red card as well.



After the dust settled and the madness ended, the Wanderers maintained their dominance and kept a clean sheet to give Josep Gombau his first win as the boss of the red and black.