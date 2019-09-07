Wallabies Win over Samoa

The Wallabies start tonight at the new Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta after spending the last 10 days training in New Caledonia.

Being rested tonight ahead of the World Cup are Michael Hooper, Kurtley Beale, Samu Kerevi, Allan Alaalatoa, Christian Lealiifano and Izack Rodda. With Hooper out, David Pocock made his long awaited return from injury to captain the side. This will be his last captaincy on home turf after announcing on Friday that he will retire from the international game after the World Cup.

The Wallabies secured a 34-15 win before heading to the World Cup.

Australia came out as the stronger team and pushed Samoa back to their line. The Wallabies had a chance in the 7th minute pushing the ball wide down the right but the last pass went out over the line.

A minute later Adam Coleman scored the first try for the Wallabies from a David Pocock pass after Australia won a line out. Bernard Foley couldn't convert the try.

In the 16th minute Marika Koroibete scored. The Wallaby charged down the field dodging around Samoan players, who bounced off him, for a splendid try. This time Foley's conversion kick bounced off the post.

Koroibete had another magnificent charge down the line in the 23rd minute but was pushed out of play. This play seemed to spur Samoa into the action. Playing a great attacking game they pushed down to Australia's line even getting the ball across the line but a penalty had been called. Samoa took the kick and added 3 points to the board.

From the restart Samoa knocked on and Australia grabbed the ball. They pushed through the backs and Adam Ashley-Cooper scored the Wallabies third try. Once again, Foley could not convert the try.

The 35th minute saw Lukhan Salakaia-Loto down the left scoring Australia's fourth try. Finally Foley had success with the conversion.

The half-time siren went with Australia over the line. The referee had to go to video to see if it was a try. No try was called and a penalty was given. Play was paused as Samoa's Scott Malolua, in his test debut, had to be stretched from the field with a dislocated shoulder putting this World Cup in question. Australia took a scrum instead of the penalty. On the second scrum attempt the Wallabies got the ball out and passed it down the line but some great defence by Samoa stopped them from adding to the scoreboard. Score at half-time was 22-3 to the Wallabies.

The second started and Australia had a beautiful kick that bounced out just in front of Samoa's line but couldn't capitalise on the position.

The 46th minute saw another big run down the middle by Koroibete before he made a huge pass to the right wing. Samoa were on hand to tackle and defend strongly taking the Wallabies over the sideline.

Samoa scored their first try of the match in the 53rd minute. Dwayne Polataivao was passed the ball from a scrum and sprinted over the line. The conversion was missed leaving the score at 22-8.

Samoa's defence was noticably improved in the second half.

In the 61st minute Samao spread the Australian defence wide then threaded through the middle. Dwayne Polataivao was passed the ball and scored a flyer of a try. A quick conversion took the score to 22-15.

Australia were trying but Samoa were making big tackle after big tackle to stop the Wallabies in their tracks.

The Wallabies were working the Samoan line in the 70th minute. A quick pass left to Dane Haylett-Petty, instead of down the line, allowed the Wallabie to step through a gap over the line. With the conversion Australia were back to a two converted try lead of 29-15.

Again the siren went and Australia were on a roll. Play continued and Matt To-Omua scored the Wallabies fifth try of the night. Final score being 34-15.

If Samoa had played and tackled like they did in the second half in the first half, the score would have been very different and they could have possibly won the game.

