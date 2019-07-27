Wallabies Win Over Argentina in Brisbane

After the Wallabies loss to South Africa in Johannesburg last week, the action came to Australia with the Wallabies taking on Argentina at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Australia redeemed themselves with a final score of 16-10 tonight.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika made a number of changes to the team after last weeks loss, using these matches to test out players before the World Cup. James O'Connor returns to play his first test in almost six years, starting from the bench. Christian Leali'ifano is back after three years after recovering from leukaemia.

There was great pace in the first half with amazing movement across the entire field. Both teams had break-aways but both teams defence was too good. Kurtley Beale made a solid tackle to prevent a try by the Pumas.

Australia converted a penalty in the 11th minute to secure the first points of the match. It wasn't until the 24th minute when Argentina equalised with their own penalty.

In the next minute Argentina made a great play down the field and had a prime opportunity to score. Australia had to scramble to defend. The Pumas fumbled the ball for a knock-on. The resulting scrum saw Australia get the ball away and back down the field into Argentina's territory.

Reece Hodge for the Wallabies scored the first try of the match with the ball being moved all the way down Australia's line. Christian Leali'ifano converted the try to take the score to 10-3. Argentina had really stepped up the pace in the second half of the first 40 minutes but it was Australia that got the opportunity and scored the first try.

The second half started and Christian Leali'ifano converted a penalty in the first 3 minutes taking the Wallabies to a 10 point lead. Leali'ifano then followed this up in the 51st minute with another penalty conversion taking the score to 16-3 before leaving the field.

Will Genia received a standing ovation when he came off in the 60th minute after playing his final test at the Brisbane stadium where he enjoyed some of greatest moments in his career. He will be retiring at the end of the World Cup.

Luke Jones came on for the Wallabies for the last 15 minutes of the match playing his first test in 5 years. Quickly followed by James O'Connor in the 69th minute.

The 74th minute saw the Pumas finally cross the line for their first try of the match. Facundo Isa made the score from a line out. With the score at 16-10 Argentina were within a converted try of the lead.

The Wallabies pushed the ball wide and missed while going for a penalty in the 77th minute.

Argentina got the ball back down into Australia's half but Samu Kerevi took the ball for a magnificent run and kick down the side line.

There were many handling errors throughout the match with the ball being quite greasy. Both teams will need to work on this before the World Cup.

The game ended on an Australian scrum and a kick into touch. Final score being 16-10 to Australia.

A good moving game but low scoring due to the handling errors made by both teams.

