Wallabies beat Springboks in bruising battle

Two second half penalties from Matt Toomua gave the Wallabies the edge 23 -18 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Australia won their first game in the 2018 Rugby Championship in a tight physical battle with a determined South Africa.

Despite Wallabies captain Michael Hooper driving over for a try in the 2nd minute, the Springboks fought back and lead 17-18 at half time.

Man of the match Matt Toomua capitalised on an overthrown Springboks lineout to be gifted a try and he kept his nerve with two second half penalty kicks that gave victory to Australia.

The match ended in a relentless South Africa driving for a try to tie the game, but the resilience of Australia's defence proved unbreakable.

Perhaps the moment of the game belonged to Reece Hodge - a successful 53 metre penalty on the stroke of half time, kept the Wallabies in the game and paved the way for a memorable victory.



Sport in June: Wrap

