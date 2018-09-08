Wallabies beat Springboks in bruising battle

Australia won their first game in the 2018 Rugby Championship in a tight physical battle with a determined South Africa.



Despite Wallabies captain Michael Hooper driving over for a try in the 2nd minute, the Springboks fought back and lead 17-18 at half time.



Man of the match Matt Toomua capitalised on an overthrown Springboks lineout to be gifted a try and he kept his nerve with two second half penalty kicks that gave victory to Australia.



The match ended in a relentless South Africa driving for a try to tie the game, but the resilience of Australia's defence proved unbreakable.



Perhaps the moment of the game belonged to Reece Hodge - a successful 53 metre penalty on the stroke of half time, kept the Wallabies in the game and paved the way for a memorable victory.





