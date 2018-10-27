Classy All Blacks too good for Wallabies

New Zealand won the third Bledisloe Cup game to beat the Wallabies in front of a polite crowd in Yokohama, Japan.



The All Blacks capitalised on errors and ill-discipline in the Australian side to score 5 tries to 2.



The Wallabies were always behind and the scoreboard pressure lead to mistakes - the result was sealed when Tolu Latu received a Yellow Card with 15 minutes to go, with the Wallabies 14 points behind.



New Zealand opened the scoring on 10 minutes with Liam Squire brushing off weak Wallabies tackles. Kieran Reid scored another for the All Blacks but Sefa Naivalu stemmed the tide and muscled over for Australia to keep the score 17-10 at half time.



Beauden Barrett's kicking kept the pressure on Australia and when he completed a flowing move to score, the 25-13 score gap would prove insurmountable.



The match was settled just minutes after Latu's yellow card, when Ben Smith intercepted a wayward Israel Folau pass to run 40 metres for the try.



Folau made amends 10 minutes later to complete the Wallabies best move of the game but the match was settled by a Reiko Ioane try to make it 3 Bledisloe games out of 3 for the reigning World Champions.

