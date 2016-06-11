Wallabies drop series opener against England

Ill-discipline was the difference in the contest, as the Wallabies conceded 15 penalties to 8 and allowed England to chip away at an early 10-point margin.



All the pre-game talk was centred around former-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and his brutal "Bodyline" strategy, which paid dividends for the English side, as they dominated the contest physically.



Despite England's physical opening to the game, Australia were the first to hit the scoreboard after Michael Hooper crossed the line untouched in the ninth minute after some quick hands from Samu Kerevi put the vice-captain over in the corner.



Israel Folau was the next to add to the Wallabies scoresheet - as he blew through the English defensive line to double Australia's advantage in the 16th minute.



Australia looked to be in control of the contest, despite England's best efforts to physically control the match - and Bernard Foley appeared to be in for the Wallabies third try, but it was disallowed due to an obstruction by lock Rory Arnold.



England first hit the scoreboard in the 21st minute, as fly half Owen Farrell added a penalty goal - his first of nine successful kicks from ten attempts.



But it wasn't until the 33rd minute that England crossed the try line - as outside centre Jonathan Joseph capitalised on a series of errors from Bernard Foley and Samu Kerevi to take the lead for the first time in the contest.



As England continued to capitalise on Australia's ill discipline, Wallabies loosehead prop Scott Sio was sent to the sin bin in the 54th minute for constant ruck infringements.



However, Australia struck back minutes later - as a beautiful looping pass from Bernard Foley set up Michael Hooper for his second try of the contest, which narrowed the margin to eleven points.



When Tevita Kuridrani crossed with ten minutes to go, Australia trailed by a converted try, before a penalty goal from Foley made it a four point game with two minutes remaining.



The Wallabies hopes of a breathtaking comeback were squashed when English interchange winger Jack Nowell scored an 80th minute try to seal the deal.





AUSTRALIA - 28

Tries: Hooper 2, Folau, Kuridrani

Conversions: Foley

Penalty Goals: Foley 2



ENGLAND - 39

Tries: Joseph, Yarde, Nowell

Conversions: Farrell 3

Penalty Goals: Farrell 6

