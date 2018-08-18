Sport

Wallabies can't live with the All Blacks in Bledisloe One

New Zealand score six tries in comprehensive 38 - 13 win over Australia


The All Blacks outgunned the Wallabies 38 - 13 in the Bledisloe Game One, scoring 5 second-half tries to dominate the game. After a close fought first half, the All Blacks took advantage of numerous unforced errors in midfield with Jack Goodhue running 95 metres to score after a Wallabies mistake.


The result sets up a daunting return match next Saturday in Auckland and the Wallabies will have to vastly improve to have any hope of taking the Bledisloe to a meaningful third match.

The Wallabies lead 6-5 at half time through two penalties, but Aaron Smith's try on the stroke of half time was a warning of things to come. Tries by Goodhue, Barrett, Retallick and a pair from Waisake Naholo punished the Wallabies, with Jack Maddocks' try on his debut being one of the few bright spots for Australia.

After the match Wallabies Captain Michael Hooper expressed his disappointment and admitted that they 'weren't up to scratch tonight'.

Bledisloe Game One Results

Australia 13

Tries: Maddocks

Cons: Foley

Pens: Hodge, Foley 

New Zealand 38

Tries: Naholo 2, A Smith, Goodhue, B Barrett, Retallick

Cons: B Barrett 2

Join the team for all the analysis, action and electric atmosphere live on TEN and streaming live on tenplay.

The action continues as the Wallabies take on the All Blacks in round two of the Bledisloe Cup 2018, broadcast LIVE on TEN and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 5.00pm AEDT, Saturday 25th August 2018



