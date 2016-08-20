Wallabies belted in Bledisloe Cup opener

It was a masterclass from the All Blacks, who cored six tries to one on their way to their biggest ever win on Australian soil.





Australia were dominated in almost every facet of the game - as the All Blacks forwards had their way with the Wallabies in the scrums and lineouts, allowing them to control the game in the early stages.

However, it was the Wallabies who first hit the scoreboard in the third minute of the game, as Bernard Foley slotted a penalty goal to give Australia the early edge.

This advantage would be short-lived, as the All Blacks were quick to respond through Ryan Crotty - who crossed over for a try in the 7th minute to give his side a 7-3 lead.

All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett was a steadying presence in the early stages - and two early penalty goals from the Hurricanes star helped to push the margin to 13-3 after 15 minutes.

In the 26th minute, the Kiwi fly-half made his mark on the game when he scored a scintilating try after latching onto an offload from captain Kieran Read, to extend the All Blacks lead to 17 points.

The onslaught continued three minutes later, as Jerome Kaino charged down a low clearing kick from Bernard Foley and strolled across the try-line to put the visitors ahead 27-3, much to the chagrin of the partisan Australian crowd.

Another piece of brilliance from Barrett saw the All Blacks score again on the stroke of halftime, as a nifty offload from the fly-half found Waisake Naholo, who broke through to score his sides fourth try before the major break.

New Zealand went into the half leading 32-3, but they left the Wallabies hurting on more than just the scoreboard - as injuries to Matt Giteau (ankle), Rob Horne (shoulder) and Matt Toomua (neck) in the first half left the Aussies shorthanded in the backs.



The second half saw more of the same from the All Blacks, who controlled possession of the ball for the early stages of the half and were quick to snuff out any attacking opportunities for their Trans-Tasman rivals.



All hopes of a Wallabies revival were put to rest in the 56th minute, when the All Blacks capitalised on an error from Tevita Kuridrani to score their fifth try of the evening through Dane Coles.

It was only four minutes later that New Zealand scored their final try of the evening, with Julian Savea barging over in the corner to make the score 42-3 to the visitors.

Fortunately for the home crowd, they were given something to cheer about in the 74th minute, when makeshift winger Nick Phipps scored his sides lone try for the evening.



However, it was too little too late for the men in gold - as they ultimately fell to the All Blacks by a score of 42-8.



ALL BLACKS - 42

Tries: Crotty, Barrett, Kaino, Naholo, Coles, Savea

Conversions: Barrett 3

Penaltys: Barrett 2





WALLABIES - 8

Tries: Phipps

Pens: Foley





