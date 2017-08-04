Wallabies Announce Vice-Captains And Bledisloe Cup Squad

Forwards
Allan Alaalatoa, 12 Tests, Brumbies
Rory Arnold, 12 Tests, Brumbies
Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force
Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs
Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds
Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force
Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Michael Hooper (c), 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds
Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Stephen Moore, 120 Tests, Queensland Reds
Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force
Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds
Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds
Scott Sio, 32 Tests, Brumbies
Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels
Backs
Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Bernard Foley (vc), 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Will Genia (vc), 78 Tests
Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force
Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds
Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels
Tevita Kuridrani, 47 Tests, Brumbies
Billy Meakes*, Western Force
Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds
Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies
Curtis Rona*, Western Force
Henry Speight, 12 Tests, Brumbies
*denotes uncapped player
Genia and Foley named vice-captains as Beale returns
Qantas Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has named experienced duo Will Genia and Bernard Foley as vice-captains ahead of the opening Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand at ANZ Stadium on August 19.
Foley will join Genia, who has already captained the Wallabies on four occasions, as they support the new appointment of Michael Hooper as the Australian captain.
The 78-Test halfback was the 78th man to captain the Wallabies when he led Australia against the United States of America at the 2011 Rugby World Cup while Foley has blossomed in recent years as a veteran of 45 caps and is currently the fifth-highest Test points scorer in Wallabies history.
Qantas Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said: "Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael.
"They (Will and Bernard) have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best," Cheika said.
Wallabies vice-captain Will Genia said: “I really love this Wallabies team, and love any chance I get to wear the gold jersey but to be named vice-captain really is an honour.
“I want to thank Cheik (Michael Cheika) for putting that trust in me – and I will be doing everything in my power to support Hoops (Michael Hooper) in whatever way possible alongside Bernard,” Genia said.
Wallabies vice-captain Bernard Foley said: “It’s a huge personal honour to be vice-captain of this team and I am looking forward to working with all the leaders in this team to ensure the Wallabies elevate to the best we possibly can be.
“Hoops (Hooper) is a remarkable leader, and I believe with the other leaders in the team we can compliment his style and assist him in that responsibility,” Foley said.
Meanwhile, Michael Cheika has also finalised his 34-man squad for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test, with the Wallabies coach naming seven uncapped players including Rugby League converts Marika Koroibete and Curtis Rona.
Western Force centre Billy Meakes has earned his first squad selection following an outstanding season in Vodafone Super Rugby, while young Melbourne hooker Jordan Uelese bolts into the squad after a standout World U20s Championships earlier this year.
Uncapped Reds trio Izack Rodda, Adam Korczyk and Izaia Perese will also press for selection in Cheika's matchday 23, with the squad to assemble in Cessnock, New South Wales this Sunday.
The three Bledisloe Cup Tests will also be screened LIVE in High Definition on TEN and WIN Network and on tenplay.com.au.
Will Genia
Position: Halfback
Height: 174cm
Weight: 82kg
DOB: 17/01/1988
Test debut: 2009 v New Zealand, Auckland
Test caps: 78
Test points: 55 (11T)
Wallabies Captaincy debut: 2011 v USA, Wellington
Bernard Foley
Position: Flyhalf
Height: 182cm
Weight: 89kg
DOB: 08/09/1989
Test debut: 2013 v Argentina, Rosario
Test caps: 45
Test points: 448 (12T, 80C, 75PG, 1DG)
Super Rugby: NSW Waratahs
Players currently unavailable due to injury
Kyle Godwin (knee)
Karmichael Hunt (ankle)
Tolu Latu (neck)
Eto Nabuli (knee)
James Slipper (achilles)
Lukhan Tui (knee)
Sefa Naivalu (ankle)
Jake Gordon (ankle)
