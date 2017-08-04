Wallabies Announce Vice-Captains And Bledisloe Cup Squad

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, 12 Tests, Brumbies

Rory Arnold, 12 Tests, Brumbies

Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force

Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs

Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force

Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Michael Hooper (c), 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds

Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Stephen Moore, 120 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force

Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds

Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds

Scott Sio, 32 Tests, Brumbies

Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels



Backs

Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Bernard Foley (vc), 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Will Genia (vc), 78 Tests

Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force

Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds

Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels

Tevita Kuridrani, 47 Tests, Brumbies

Billy Meakes*, Western Force

Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds

Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies

Curtis Rona*, Western Force

Henry Speight, 12 Tests, Brumbies

*denotes uncapped player



Genia and Foley named vice-captains as Beale returns



Qantas Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has named experienced duo Will Genia and Bernard Foley as vice-captains ahead of the opening Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand at ANZ Stadium on August 19.



Foley will join Genia, who has already captained the Wallabies on four occasions, as they support the new appointment of Michael Hooper as the Australian captain.



The 78-Test halfback was the 78th man to captain the Wallabies when he led Australia against the United States of America at the 2011 Rugby World Cup while Foley has blossomed in recent years as a veteran of 45 caps and is currently the fifth-highest Test points scorer in Wallabies history.



Qantas Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said: "Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael.



"They (Will and Bernard) have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best," Cheika said.



Wallabies vice-captain Will Genia said: “I really love this Wallabies team, and love any chance I get to wear the gold jersey but to be named vice-captain really is an honour.



“I want to thank Cheik (Michael Cheika) for putting that trust in me – and I will be doing everything in my power to support Hoops (Michael Hooper) in whatever way possible alongside Bernard,” Genia said.



Wallabies vice-captain Bernard Foley said: “It’s a huge personal honour to be vice-captain of this team and I am looking forward to working with all the leaders in this team to ensure the Wallabies elevate to the best we possibly can be.



“Hoops (Hooper) is a remarkable leader, and I believe with the other leaders in the team we can compliment his style and assist him in that responsibility,” Foley said.



Meanwhile, Michael Cheika has also finalised his 34-man squad for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test, with the Wallabies coach naming seven uncapped players including Rugby League converts Marika Koroibete and Curtis Rona.



Western Force centre Billy Meakes has earned his first squad selection following an outstanding season in Vodafone Super Rugby, while young Melbourne hooker Jordan Uelese bolts into the squad after a standout World U20s Championships earlier this year.



Uncapped Reds trio Izack Rodda, Adam Korczyk and Izaia Perese will also press for selection in Cheika's matchday 23, with the squad to assemble in Cessnock, New South Wales this Sunday.



The three Bledisloe Cup Tests will also be screened LIVE in High Definition on TEN and WIN Network and on tenplay.com.au.



Will Genia

Position: Halfback

Height: 174cm

Weight: 82kg

DOB: 17/01/1988

Test debut: 2009 v New Zealand, Auckland

Test caps: 78

Test points: 55 (11T)

Wallabies Captaincy debut: 2011 v USA, Wellington



Bernard Foley

Position: Flyhalf

Height: 182cm

Weight: 89kg

DOB: 08/09/1989

Test debut: 2013 v Argentina, Rosario

Test caps: 45

Test points: 448 (12T, 80C, 75PG, 1DG)

Super Rugby: NSW Waratahs



Players currently unavailable due to injury

Kyle Godwin (knee)

Karmichael Hunt (ankle)

Tolu Latu (neck)

Eto Nabuli (knee)

James Slipper (achilles)

Lukhan Tui (knee)

Sefa Naivalu (ankle)

Jake Gordon (ankle)





The Wallabies take on the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe game at ANZ Stadium. Broadcast LIVE on TEN and TEN HD and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7.30pm AEST, Saturday 19 August.