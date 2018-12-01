Victory Royale - Wanderers outfought and outclassed

Melbourne Victory put on a dominant display to beat Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 at Marvel Stadium.



Kevin Muscat's team regained 2nd spot in the A-League and the performance will serve as a warning for other teams - marquee signing Keisuke Honda and Ola Toivonen starring.



Victory finished the scoring in the 83rd minute with a world-class move, beginning in their own six-yard box with Carl Valeri making a goal-saving tackle and playing it upfield.



The ball was crossed from the right for Ola Toivonen to square for an onrushing Terry Antonis to bury it right-footed from 12 yards out.



The Victory went into half-time 3-0 ahead after a blistering 45 minutes against a poor Wanderers defense.



Keisuke Honda scored his 4th goal of the season, finishing an inch-perfect chipped cross from Tery Antonis, heading across the keeper in the 11th minute.



Wanderers were desperate to get back into the game, with Alexander Baumjohann single-handedly trying to impose himself but on the 31st minute the game was effectively over, Raul Baena on the six-yard line cooly waited for defenders to commit themselves before calmly slotting into the bottom left corner.



7 minutes later, Victory won a penalty - Kosta Barbarouses running in on goal, hooked the ball over the head of defender Tarek Elrich, who stumbled and brought the striker down.



Barbarouses stepped up to place the ball into the bottom right corner and make it 3-0.



The defeat leaves Wanderers winless in 10 games in Victoria and 8th in the table.

