Patient Victory beat battling United

Second-half goals for Kosta Barbarouses and Ola Toivonen broke down a gutsy performance from Adelaide United, to give Kevin Muscat's side the three points and temporarily lifts them to the top of the ladder.



A determined and disciplined United frustrated the home team at Marvel Stadium and had the best of the chances until the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.



Playmaker Terry Antonis crossed to the right half of the penalty box where Ola Toivonen beat two defenders to head down across keeper Paul Izzo.



He could only parry the ball out - Kosta Barbarouses was first to react and calmly finished from close range.



Adelaide continued to press with Lawrence Thomas doing well to react to several half-chances before Victory closed out the match with a flowing move in the 81st minute.



Swedish international Toivonen played a sublime 1-2 with Antonis, who backheeled the ball into the box and Toivonen made time to sidefoot past the keeper.



The first half saw few clear-cut chances - United managed to nullify the Victory's free flowing attacking and frustrated the home fans.



United's biggest goal threat came from the most unlikely form of defender Michael Marrone - in the 15th minute he sent a thunderous header from a corner, straight onto the cross bar with Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas beaten.



Marrone, who had only scored once in 190 previous appearances also had a chance 3 minutes into stoppage time at the end of the half, with a goalmouth scramble falling to him but Thomas smothered the shot.



With Perth Glory playing later, the win takes Victory to the top after 7 games and will delight manager Kevin Muscat in his 150th game in management.

