Barbarouses double sinks the Roar

Kosta Barbarouses scored two goals for Melbourne Victory and paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.



New Zealander Barbarouses celebrated his opening goal by falling to his knees and praying in a game that was preceded by an immaculately observed minute's silence.



Barbarouses was dangerous throughout and was unlucky not to score a hat-trick, but the Victory were never comfortable against a tenacious Brisbane side that always threatened at set-pieces.



Lively from the start, Barbarouses scored his third chance of the game on 24 minutes - after being played through by Keisuke Honda, the Victory attacker held off a defender's challenge to slot home calmly with his right foot.



15 minutes later it was 2-0 despite a prolonged VAR check for offside.



Troisi hit a high through ball over the defensive line, Barbarouses chased the ball down almost to the byline and lashed it left footed inside the keeper on the half-volley.



The goal was his 13th of the season in the A-League - his 7th this season against the Roar.



Brisbane struggled to get a foothold on the match, but were dangerous from corners as they crowded the six-yard box.



5 minutes into the 2nd half, Eric Bautheac got a goal back - Victory keeper Matthew Acton rolled the ball out from the edge of his box but the Roar stole the ball and Bautheac delicately chipped the keeper who was still getting back to his goal.



The rest of the half was spirited but there were few clear-cut chances - Barbarouses stumbled when he had a chance to score a third and Roar striker Henrique had a chance to equalise in the 89th minute, but was closed out by keeper Acton, redeeming himself from earlier in the game.



The result moves Victory into 3rd place, hot on the heels of Sydney FC, 1 point ahead.



