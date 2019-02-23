Melbourne derby ends all square

The third Melbourne derby of the season ended 1-1, despite Victory playing with a man down for three-quarters of the game.



City will look at this as 2 points lost as they failed to capitalise on overwhelming possession that left Victory finishing the game with only one shot on goal.



Victory were down to 10 men after only 15 minutes.



Georg Niedermeier who had received a yellow card just minutes earlier, bundled over Jamie Maclaren in the box who was through on goal.



Manager Kevin Muscat, no stranger to the red card himself, didn't look at his defender as Niedermeier walked off the pitch.



Maclaren emphatically buried the resulting penalty, crashing it high and right leaving Lawrence Thomas with no chance.



City took full advantage for the rest of the half, peppering the Victory goal with long shots and nearly doubled their lead a minute into first-half stoppage time - Rostyn Griffiths thundered a 30-yard strike off the base of the post.



Victory brought on Ola Toivonen at half time and started with more intent than they showed for the whole of the first period.



It only took them 5 minutes to equalise - Kosta Barbarouses stormed into the box on the right and crashed a shot in at the near post from almost the dead ball line - the keeper should have done better.



City did well to regain the advantage - Luke Brattan thumped the ball off the crossbar, but they couldn't make the extra man count in the second half.



A crowd of 32,431 at Marvel Stadium saw Victory welcome back Keisuke Honda to the starting line-up and with Toivonen's return at half time, they will look forward to a strong run-in to the end of the season.



