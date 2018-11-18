Dovizioso outshines the rain in Valencia

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won a rain-interrupted final MotoGP race at the Circuit Ricardo Torma in Spain.



Heavy rain saw the race red-flagged after 14 laps but not before spectacular crashes for World Champion Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Jack Millar and many others.



When the race restarted 30 minutes later, only 16 riders were left.



Suzuki's Alex Rins led part one of the race and showed exceptional skill to deal with the increasingly treacherous conditions.



On the restart though, Dovizioso passed Rins on the home straight after one lap and could not be caught.



Yamaha's Valentino Rossi threw away a podium place for the 2nd race running - with 5 laps to go he was in 2nd position but lost the back end of his bike on the low-speed right hander of turn 12.



Pol Espargaro finished in 3rd to claim his first podium despite crashing in the first part of the race - his ecstatic team celebrating Factory KTM's first podium place in only their second season in MotoGP.



The race brings to an end a spectacular MotoGP season, dominated by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez - the World Champion won 9 races and his 3rd title in a row - his team achieving the clean sweep of rider, team and manufacturer titles.



