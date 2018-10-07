Unstoppable Marquez takes out first ever Thailand MotoGP

Superstar Spaniard Marc Marquez (93) of the Repsol Honda Team has taken out his forth victory in a row, at the inaugural Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix.

It was a thrilling race for Thai MotoGP fans, not only seeing the sport live for the first time on home soil, but witnessed a sensational display of racing from 2 of the most formidable riders of the 2018 season.

Marc Marquez and Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (4) of the Ducati Team fiercely fought turn-for-turn for the final 3 laps, with Marquez triumphantly emerging victorious over Dovizioso at the final turn at the final lap.

The win for Marquez makes it the 42nd podium first for the reining MotoGP World Champion, and the 114th podium finish in the 25-year-old's illustrious premier class career to date. Dovizioso celebrated his 49th career podium finish in second place. Post-race, the evenly matched rider said it was “Not nice to lose at the last corner – but I’m happy” – noting that it was a new challenging track for everyone.

Welcomed back to the podium was fellow Spanish rider Maverick Vinales (25), as he rode his Yamaha into a convincing third place.

Italian veteran Valentino Rossi (46) just missed out on a podium place, finishing in fourth place. After a strong start early in the race, he was unable to keep up his strong weekend performance.

Unfortunately, Jorge Lorenzo (99) was unable to race, after suffering a dramatic crash during qualifying when his Ducati malfunctioned, leaving him with an injured wrist.

Australian rider Jack Miller (43) finished in 10th position.

Japan MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 21st October 2018



