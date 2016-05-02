The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity event with a unique, and uniquely fun, format. It’s a worldwide run where everybody starts simultaneously and the finish line chases you!



Here’s how it works: On one day each year, the Wings for Life World Run takes place at event locations across the planet. Everybody starts at exactly the same moment, 9.00pm AEST. Whether it’s day or night, bright sun or pouring rain at your location – you’re running together with the world and sharing an amazing experience. Your name shows up on a Global Result List, too!



Just a newbie to running? The Wings for Life World Run is perfect for everyone, of every ability, because you set your own goals and you don’t head toward a distant finish line. Instead, the finish line catches up with you. A half hour after the race starts, a moving finish line, the “Catcher Car”, chases runners along the course, gradually getting faster until each one is caught. The first runners passed after a few kilometers are the first to celebrate their accomplishments, while the last man and woman to be caught are declared Global Champions. (88.44km is the current record!)



Every cent raised goes to cutting-edge research.



When you participate in the Wings for Life World Run, you know you’re making an impact. 100% of all entry fees and all donations raised through fundraising campaigns go directly to life-changing spinal cord research projects and clinical trials at renowned universities and institutes worldwide. The non-profit Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation is a driving force behind the mission, and Red Bull covers the foundation’s administrative costs in full as well as costs for the Wings for Life World Run.



You make the difference.



Who participates in the Wings for Life World Run? People who care – and who like to have fun while making a difference. People like you! So if you’re the crazy costume type, go for it. But if you’re serious about your result, that’s fine, too. Either way, you’ll be running together with athletes, casual joggers and wheelchair users. The young and the not-so-young. Everyday people and famous names. Across its first three editions (2014, 2015, 2016), the Wings for Life World Run attracted more than 280,000 people from 193 nationalities to run in more than 38 countries across six continents. They raised 13.8 million Euros while covering more than 2.8 million kilometres.





The Red Bull Wings For Life World Run 2018 will be broadcast LIVE on ONE from 11.00pm AEDT, Sunday 6th May 2018

