Spingboks Strengths and Weaknesses

The South African Springboks are one of the quite achievers of the league, but there results over the past decade prove how serious the side is this upcoming Rugby Championship. They have one of the most experienced sides in the competition, which may prove to be a advantage or disadvantage in the upcoming tournaments.

Strengths

The Springboks will have a score to settle this July, as the world number two side aims to redeem themselves from last year’s efforts. The side was beaten in the finale by the world champions New Zealand, and are now on the chase to secure the title and also to end the All Blacks density. The side inherits enormous amounts of experience with a majority of individuals, meaning they are very comfortable with preforming on this stage. The Springboks will be determine more than ever this Championship, and teams should not dismiss their capability; and are serious contenders for the 2015 title.

Weaknesses

Whilst the South African side out caps any side in the world, with the combination of their senior players; this could also see the side come undone this competition season. The Springbok side made up of currently 35 players with 13 players over the age of 30, meaning 37% of their side is of a senior age. This may be an issue when versing sides such as Australia, who have a total of 16% of their squad over the age of 30. The way in which the side utilise their ageing team could come as a benefit if executed well, but also could the sword in which the side falls on.

Player to Watch

Jacques Potgieter would be a familiar individual amongst most, as he has been a part of the NSW Waratahs since 2014 including their first championship win last year. Jacques is a much loved figure within the NSW side, and therefore will be able to demonstrate his work horse mentality in July for the Springboks. Even though he is one of the older players within the side, he is a hugely valuable asset at Lock. Playing with a majority of the Australian side through his time at the Waratahs will be of a huge advantage to the 29 year-old, and something he will be able to educate his fellow national team mates. On the field Jacques is loved for the way he doesn’t hold back, and the pure aggression which he brings to the side when he plays.

Facts and Stats